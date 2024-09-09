Jason Garrett has message for TV ‘clowns’ criticizing Dak Prescott

Jason Garrett had a message for Dak Prescott’s critics.

Garrett spoke on NBC’s “Football Night in America” Sunday prior to the Week 1 opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. The NBC analyst, who previously served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, defended his former quarterback.

“He just plays the game at a high level. I hear these clowns on TV say, ‘he’s overrated. He’s not in the top 10.’ Watch the game! He’s an incredible football player, great leader for that team,” Garrett said, emphatically.

Garrett’s comments came the same day that Prescott signed a record 4-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys.

Not only did Prescott get his big contract, but then he helped his Cowboys beat the Cleveland Browns 33-17 later in the day. Prescott went 19/32 for 179 yards and a touchdown pass in the victory. Dallas’ defense was dominant with 6 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Garrett coached the Cowboys from 2010-2019. Prescott was his starting quarterback for those last four seasons, so Garrett is biased. But obviously Dallas feels Prescott is a franchise quarterback otherwise they wouldn’t have given him that type of contract.