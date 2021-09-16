 Skip to main content
Jason Kelce dyed hair blond after lost bet with Zach Ertz

September 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted rocking an eccentric new hairstyle after his team dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and now we know why.

Kelce, who has been known to have long hair accompanying his grizzly beard, is now blond. On Thursday, he explained to reporters that the reason he looks like Guy Fieri is that he lost a bet with Zach Ertz. Kelce bet Ertz that the tight end would be traded by the start of the regular season. He’s glad the two are still teammates, but that explains the boy band hair.

Many people noticed the blond hair when Kelce graciously accepted a beer from a fan following the Eagles’ 32-6 win over Atlanta.

Kelce, like his younger brother Travis, has a reputation for being the life of the party. We all remember the epic speech he gave after the Eagles won the Super Bowl a few years ago (video here). The blond hair kind of suits him.

