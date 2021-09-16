Jason Kelce dyed hair blond after lost bet with Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted rocking an eccentric new hairstyle after his team dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and now we know why.

Kelce, who has been known to have long hair accompanying his grizzly beard, is now blond. On Thursday, he explained to reporters that the reason he looks like Guy Fieri is that he lost a bet with Zach Ertz. Kelce bet Ertz that the tight end would be traded by the start of the regular season. He’s glad the two are still teammates, but that explains the boy band hair.

Jason Kelce’s new hair? The result of a lost bet to Zach Ertz. Kelce thought Ertz was going to be traded before the start of the season. Kelce said this is a bet he’s glad he lost. pic.twitter.com/e1HG8mKVeF — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 16, 2021

Many people noticed the blond hair when Kelce graciously accepted a beer from a fan following the Eagles’ 32-6 win over Atlanta.

Post game beers hit different with Jason Kelce after an Eagles win (via ig: mike_shreiner731) pic.twitter.com/jUtmE39iaB — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 13, 2021

Kelce, like his younger brother Travis, has a reputation for being the life of the party. We all remember the epic speech he gave after the Eagles won the Super Bowl a few years ago (video here). The blond hair kind of suits him.