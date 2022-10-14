Jason Peters clarifies his comments on Eagles fans

Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the star offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted.

Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly for their Sunday night game, Peters spoke a bit about the rivalry between the two teams. The 40-year-old described Eagles fans as “f—ing idiots” who “pride themselves on being nasty” when it comes to their rivals. You can read the full comments here.

Peters was complimenting Eagles fans on their passion. Of course, the juiciest headlines came from the vulgar description he gave. Peters wanted to clarify, so he joined the “Takeoff with John Clark” podcast to discuss his remarks.

“The reporter asked me, ‘What do you think about the Eagles fans?’ I said, ‘Man, they the best fans in the league. They awesome. Went and got my first Super Bowl with them right behind my back, supporting the team,’” Peters said, as transcribed by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And then he was like, ‘What you think they gonna be acting like on a Sunday night game to the Dallas Cowboys fans?’ And that’s where that ‘f—ing idiots’ came up. I’ve never said nothing directly like they idiots. He just flipped it. Everybody try to get a story, you know.”

Peters spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia, so he knows more about Eagles fans than most. He said he was more trying to describe how they are going to act after tailgating all day with one of their most hated rivals coming to town.

“And that’s when I told him the Eagles fans are the No. 1 fans in the NFL, man,” he added. “They gonna be hostile, they gonna be tailgating for 8 hours. It’s going to be a good atmosphere.”

Peters was named to the Pro Bowl seven times during his tenure with the Eagles. He is one of the best players in franchise history. While he is wearing a Cowboys uniform now, we would be surprised if he did not hear some cheers when he’s introduced on Sunday night.