Jason Peters has funny take on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides.

Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia, and spoke a bit about the rivalry between the two teams. The 40-year-old veteran had high praise for Eagles fans, calling them “the wildest fans out there” and that they turn into “f—ing idiots” when it comes to the rivalry between fanbases.

Jason Peters on Cowboys/Eagles rivalry, dislike between fanbases: “I just know Philly fans are f**kin idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really. … They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 12, 2022

It might not look like it at first glance, but this is definitely a compliment directed at Eagles fans. Peters is roughly saying they are totally crazy when it comes to the rivalry, seemingly in a good way.

Cowboys fans might not necessarily love hearing this from Peters. After all, he did not have nice things to say about the team before signing there prior to the start of the season. Sure, he walked those remarks back, but that won’t stop anyone from arguing that he might still have a little Philly bias here.