9-time NFL Pro Bowler expected to retire

One of the best offensive linemen in NFL history is planning to call it a career.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that offensive tackle Jason Peters has informed the team he will retire.

Peters has been with the Seahawks for the past two seasons. He spent the bulk of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020. The 43-year-old began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills and also had brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Peters made the Pro Bowl nine times during his 19 NFL seasons. He achieved the honor five consecutive years from 2007-2011 and then four straight seasons from 2013-2016.

In addition to his Pro Bowl appearances, Peters was named a First-team All-Pro in 2011 and 2013.

Peters was a beloved player in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. He irritated some fans in Philly with comments he made a few years back, though he later offered a reasonable clarification.

Arguably the best undrafted free in NFL history, Peterson is a lock to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.