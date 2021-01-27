Jason Witten to retire as member of Cowboys

Jason Witten spent his first season with a team other than the Dallas Cowboys this year, and it will be the only for the veteran tight end.

Witten told ESPN’s Todd Archer on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 37-year-old plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys in March when his current contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires.

Witten finishes his career with 271 games played, which is the highest total for any tight end in NFL history. He had 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns in his 17-year career.

Witten took a year off to work as a broadcaster for ESPN in 2018. He then returned to play for the Cowboys in 2019 before signing with the Raiders this past season. Witten had some embarrassing gaffes and was criticized quite a bit, so it’s unclear if he will venture back into that line of work.