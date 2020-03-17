Jason Witten signs one-year deal with Raiders

Jason Witten will continue his playing career next season, but it will not be with the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that will allow him to earn up to $4.75 million, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

Witten, who is 37, said recently that he wants to keep playing and is open to doing so for another team. It became clear Dallas was moving on from him when they placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on tight end Blake Jarwin, whom they then signed to a three-year extension this week.

Despite his age and the fact that he took a year off to work as a broadcaster for ESPN in 2018, Witten still had 63 catches for 529 yards last season. He’ll have to compete with Darren Waller for targets, but Jon Gruden should be able to find a role for Witten in the Raiders’ offense.