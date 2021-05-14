Ja’Wuan James grievance is likely after release from Broncos

The Denver Broncos are setting up for a legal battle after releasing Ja’Wuan James on Friday.

James recently suffered a torn Achilles while working out away from the team’s facility, thus giving the Broncos the option not to pay him the $10 million he was to be owed in 2021. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the move likely sets up a grievance from the NFLPA on James’ behalf.

The #Broncos released RT Ja'Wuan James today after he was placed on the non-football injury list with the intention to not pay him the $10M+ he was due in salary because he was injured away from the the facility. Expect James’ camp to fight it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

The situation around voluntary workouts has been fairly messy this offseason. Players have urged each other to skip voluntary workouts, citing COVID-19 protocols. That stance has been supported by at least one big name. However, James’ injury shows the risk of that. The CBA makes clear that teams can recoup money when players are injured while away from the team.

James himself seemed unhappy with the NFLPA’s response to what happened to him.

@NFLPA if your gonna advise all of us we need you to have our backs on the other end of this. https://t.co/TCwxSJqfms — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) May 14, 2021

James signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Broncos in 2019. The 28-year-old offensive lineman only played three games for the team due to injury, and did not play in 2020 after opting out of the season.