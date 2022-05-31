Ex-NFL star gets big insurance settlement years after serious injury

Jay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded.

Ajayi’s business manager told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that Ajayi has received a $5 million loss-of-value insurance settlement.

After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed. Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2022

The Miami Dolphins drafted Ajayi in the fifth round back in 2015. He had 1,272 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in his second season. The former Boise State star was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2017 season. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry with the Eagles and helped them defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl that year.

Ajayi then tore his ACL in Week 5 in 2018. That was the final season of his rookie contract. He re-signed with the Eagles midway through 2019 after an injury to Darren Sproles, but he rushed for just 30 yards in three games.

It is hard to say what type of player Ajayi would have become without the ACL injury, but there is no question it impacted his career. You could easily make the argument that he would have earned at least another $5 million if not for the injury.