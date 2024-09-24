Fans raving about 1 unreal stat from Jayden Daniels’ Week 3 performance

Jayden Daniels gave his fans plenty to be excited about Monday in the Washington Commanders’ Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels looked like the best player on the field in the Commanders’ 38-33 win at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Commanders rookie carved up the Bengals’ defense all game long. But for fans who weren’t able to watc the game, one quick glance at the box score would probably lead them to the same conclusion.

Daniels completed 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 39 yards with a rushing TD on 12 carries. The 23-year-old finished with more total touchdowns (3) than incompletions (2).

Jayden Daniels has more touchdowns (3) than incompletions (2). Let that sink in. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2024

Jayden Daniels OUT THERE THROWING SHADE AT ALL THE DBS. He has MORE TOUCHDOWNS THAN INCOMPLETIONS 🤯 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2024

Such a stat line would have been amazing even for multi-time Pro Bowlers. But to see a rookie QB like Daniels pull off the feat makes it extra impressive.

Bengals star Joe Burrow didn’t have a bad game himself. Burrow went 29/38 with 3 touchdowns. But Daniels matched his fellow LSU alum step for step in their Week 3 face-off.

Daniels even pulled off plays that the box score couldn’t do justice. The Commanders QB went viral for snatching one Bengals defender’s ankles with a nasty move towards the end of the third quarter.