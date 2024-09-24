Jayden Daniels goes viral for sick ankle-breaker vs. Bengals

Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels is already building up his highlight reel just three games into his NFL career.

The Commanders led the Cincinnati Bengals 28-20 with just over a minute left in the third quarter of their Week 3 showdown.

Washington was facing 3rd-and-1 near midfield at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Daniels dropped back for a brief moment before making a slick move that had Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai looking weak in the knees. Daniels scrambled for a 5-yard gain and a first down.

Daniels was highly touted coming out of LSU for his rushing ability. But he showcased his entire skill set on Monday, dissecting the Bengals’ defense with his passes as well.

The Commanders QB’s most impressive throw came with just over two minutes left in the game: a 27-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin that all but sealed the game’s result.

Daniels finished 21/23 for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also led Washington with 39 rushing yards with 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

The Commanders selected Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL draft, just behind Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams.

Through his first three games, Daniels has teased talent that could very easily make him the best player from his draft class when it’s all said and done.