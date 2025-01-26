Jayden Daniels trolled Lions player with savage message in jersey swap

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels turned what was supposed to be a wholesome moment into a chance to troll one of his peers.

Daniels led the Commanders to a stunning upset of the Detroit Lions during last Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Daniels swapped jerseys with cornerback Terrion Arnold after the Commanders came away with the 45-31 win.

The Commanders rookie apparently wrote a message on the jersey before handing it to Arnold. Former UCF football player Donald De La Haye, better known as YouTuber Deestroying, revealed what the message was on a recent episode of his “Kickin’ it with Dee” podcast.

“You know what’s funny? I’m cool with Terrion Arnold. He’s a DB for the Lions and he told me that he swapped jerseys with Jayden Daniels after the game. And at the bottom of the jersey, Jayden Daniels wrote, ‘Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3.”

@Deestroying revealed what #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels wrote on #Lions DB Terrion Arnold’s jersey after post game jersey swap “Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3,” 😳 ( @JayDanielsMVP / @HogsHaven ) pic.twitter.com/8oBvxJmXbc — Kickin It With Dee (@KickinItWithDee) January 24, 2025

Daniels’ supposed message is in reference to former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Van Exel’s infamous rallying cry during the 1998 NBA Playoffs. With the Lakers down 3-0 against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Finals, Van Exel said a similar chant, implying that the Lakers were soon headed to Cancun with elimination looming.

If Daniels indeed wrote Arnold such a message, it was more than likely all in good fun. Both players were picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and have a history with one another. They even shared a heartfelt moment when one of Arnold’s fellow Lions cornerbacks suffered a serious injury.

Picture of Jayden Daniels praying with Terrion Arnold when Amik Robertson went down 🙏#OnePride pic.twitter.com/m4fB51JY3g — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) January 21, 2025

Daniels was outstanding in the win over the Lions. He went 22/31 for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns.