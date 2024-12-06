Jayden Reed’s old comment goes viral after dud game against Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was nowhere to be found during Thursday game against the Detroit Lions, and it is safe to say that is not the way he envisioned the night going.

Reed did not have a catch in Green Bay’s 34-31 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. He drew just one target in a game where Jordan Love threw for a modest 206 yards. Reed’s dud performance led to a comment he made earlier this year going viral.

Reed was a guest on the “St. Brown Podcast” back in October. During the episode, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown bragged about how he scored a touchdown and did the Lambeau Leap when Detroit beat the Packers 24-14 on Nov. 3. Reed responded by telling St. Brown “wait till I come to Detroit” and showing a preview of the touchdown dance he had planned.

“That’s cool. I did many of those. I’m glad you had your moment,” Reed said. “I’m finna come there … wait till I come to Detroit.”

You can see the exchange at around the 40-second mark:

"I heard about you (Amon-Ra). Somebody wanted to be a Packer but we ain't going to say no names." A simple get to know you question turned into a heated conversation between NFC North rivals Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jayden Reed pic.twitter.com/DOkFbiaAJY — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) October 11, 2024

Obviously, the comments did not age well.

As you would expect, Reed took a beating on social media:

Jayden Reed at the half: pic.twitter.com/j4T5jlqw85 — Adam Ronis (@AdamRonis) December 6, 2024

Jayden Reed still trying to find the stadium for tonight's game. — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 6, 2024

Reed had 5 catches for 113 yards in the Nov. 3 loss to the Lions. He has not had more than 26 yards receiving in any of Green Bay’s four games since.

The Packers tied the game at 31 with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, so they remained competitive despite their lack of success in the passing game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell took several big gambles that paid off in the end.