Jaylon Smith: Cowboys’ effort issues ‘unacceptable’

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-9 this season and have not looked good at any point in the year. They have dealt with injury issues at quarterback in particular, but their effort has also been lacking.

Cowboys first-year head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the team’s effort during a meeting Thursday morning. He also talked about the matter with reporters on Friday, though he used the term “finish” instead of “effort.”

Linebacker Jaylon Smith says it’s “unacceptable” that McCarthy had to address the team about its effort.

“At the end of the day, we can all give more effort,” Smith said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We shouldn’t be (discussing this in December). I think it’s just non-negotiable. Your effort has to be there. It’s non-negotiable.

Effort is something that should be a given and shouldn’t have to be coached, much less reinforced late in a season. But that’s where Dallas is. They also haven’t been properly backing their players either.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0