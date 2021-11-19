Jeff Driskel making surprising position change for Texans

The Houston Texans appear to be going full galaxy brain mode.

The team revealed on Thursday that backup quarterback Jeff Driskel will be moving over to the tight end position, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Texans position coach Andy Bischoff added that Driskel’s speed and size should help him make the change, which could lengthen his career.

The former University of Florida star Driskel checks in at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. He was known as a versatile athlete in college and even got drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 MLB Draft. Driskel has made nine career starts at the quarterback position, but none have come with the Texans.

The 1-8 Texans no longer need the depth at QB now that Tyrod Taylor has returned from injury. But their tight end spot is a bit of a mess, as Jordan Akins leads the position with 21 catches for 184 yards and zero touchdowns.

Still, this is a pretty unexpected change for the 28-year-old Driskel. The transition from quarterback to tight end is a rare one, though we have seen one well-known player attempt it at the NFL level.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) points during Bengals training camp on Aug. 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC