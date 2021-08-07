Jaguars assistant praises Tim Tebow’s transition to tight end

Does Tim Tebow really have a chance to make the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster as a tight end? It certainly sounds possible based on what one assistant coach is saying.

Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Tebow’s effort and adaptability on Saturday, adding that Tebow’s previous experience as a quarterback has helped him transition to the new position.

“You see the football mind, you see how he sees the game from the quarterback’s point of view,” Schottenheimer said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “There was a play a couple days ago in the red zone where I think it was C.J. [ Beathard] broke out and scrambled left and the first guy that saw it was Tim and we threw him a touchdown pass. Why is that? Well, he has played the position — he has stood back there and seen, ‘Oh well he is moving this direction, I have to go with him.’ It is going to be fun to watch him compete in the preseason as well.”

Schottenheimer added that Tebow has been like a “sponge” when it comes to taking in new information, and that the one-time quarterback asks “unbelievable questions.”

For what it’s worth, some past chatter has suggested that Tebow faces an uphill climb to make the final 53-man roster. Nobody doubts his intelligence or experience, and by all accounts he’s a great teammate. It will ultimately take more than that for him to stick, though. We won’t really know until preseason games start if any of this is actually translating in a meaningful way.