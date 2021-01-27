 Skip to main content
Report: Jeremy Pruitt joining this NFL team’s coaching staff

January 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is landing on his feet in a somewhat surprising place.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, Pruitt is set to join the New York Jets’ coaching staff as an assistant.

It’s not clear what role Pruitt would assume on the Jets’ staff. His expertise is on the defensive side of the ball, having worked as defensive coordinator at Florida State, Georgia, and Alabama. Jeff Ulbrich has been hired to fill that role for the Jets, so the likelihood is Pruitt will serve as a defensive assistant under him.

Pruitt has no NFL coaching experience, so this definitely counts as a surprise. Clearly, new Jets head coach Robert Saleh sees something in the former Volunteers coach that he thinks will translate to the NFL level.

The good news is things like this won’t be an area of concern for Pruitt on an NFL staff.

