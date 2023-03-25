Report: Broncos have firm asking price for Jerry Jeudy trade

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has consistently come up in trade rumors, but the Denver Broncos will not be selling low on their standout wide receiver.

While the Broncos are not opposed to trading Jeudy, the asking price is high. According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, the Broncos are adamant that they must receive a first- or second-round pick in any trade involving the wide receiver.

The Broncos do not have a draft pick until the third round in 2023 due to the Russell Wilson trade. Jeudy might be the sort of bargaining chip that could get them a higher selection. Jeudy is under contract through 2023, and the Broncos have until May 1 to pick up his fifth-year option for 2024.

Teams do seem to have explored a Jeudy trade, but the asking price is likely to be prohibitive for many. That may keep him in Denver for at least another season.

Jeudy has been limited to 25 games over the last two seasons. He has been productive when on the field, making 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.