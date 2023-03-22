Report: AFC team interested in Jerry Jeudy trade

There has been talk all offseason that the Denver Broncos could potentially trade one of their top wide receivers, and at least one team reportedly has an eye on Jerry Jeudy.

The Cleveland Browns are interested in trading for Jeudy, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Denver has been seeking a first-round pick in return for Jeudy, and the Browns do not have one in the upcoming draft or the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite that, a source told Cabot that Cleveland is still exploring the possibility of a Jeudy trade. Benjamin Allbright of KOA-FM in Denver reported this week that the Broncos would consider an offer of a second-round pick and a player. The Browns’ first pick in the draft this year is at No. 42 overall.

Multiple teams have contacted the Broncos about both Jeudy and Cortland Sutton. General manager George Paton admitted that he is listening to offers, but he said the team is not actively shopping either player.

Jeudy led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. He likely would have eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career if he did not miss three games. Sean Payton is expected to make some big changes with Denver’s offense, but he probably does not want to part with one of his top playmakers unless a huge offer comes along.

We know of at least one other AFC team that has inquired about Jeudy.