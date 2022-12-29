Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson after unflattering report

Russell Wilson has been criticized virtually nonstop throughout his first season with the Denver Broncos, and one of his teammates has heard enough.

Shannon Sharpe unloaded on Wilson during Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1. The Hall of Fame tight end and former Bronco claimed Wilson is not well-liked within the locker room because of his supposed selfish attitude. Sharpe said Wilson has his own parking space and office and suggested the Broncos take them away because the quarterback’s teammates are “seething” over the special treatment he receives.

You can hear Sharpe’s rant below:

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took to Twitter on Thursday to defend Wilson. Jeudy praised Wilson for his “incomparable” work ethic and said he is tired of “false statements” from people like Sharpe. Jeudy seemed to confirm that Wilson has his own office, but he indicated it is not an issue.

I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ https://t.co/G8sTe3Hllg — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

Jeudy then fired off a few more tweets supporting Wilson.

Just tired of the media trynna portray sum it’s not. Got the whole world fooled. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

If you don’t know someone personally don’t speak on em — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

But we all know it’s because we losing as soon we start winning all that extra is out the window. But thats the lame aihh world we live in. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

Sharpe’s job is to deliver hot takes and create headlines. However, some put more stock into what he says about the Broncos because he played for the team for the bulk of his career and won three Super Bowls in Denver.

It is possible that some Broncos players have been frustrated with Wilson at times this season. There have been rumors all year that Wilson is not close with some of his teammates.

As Jeudy said, winning cures everything. The Broncos have not done much of that in Wilson’s first season with the team.