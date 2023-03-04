Jerry Jones still wants to sign 1 notable wide receiver

Jerry Jones has once again tipped his hand when it comes to pursuing one high-profile wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys owner admitted Friday that his interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. has not waned. Jones added he has had some contact with Beckham’s camp, and that he is as interested now as he was during the season.

Odell Beckham is eligible to be signed now and Jerry Jones said he has had indirect contact with the wide receiver and has spoken with Beckham's mother. "He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 4, 2023

The Cowboys made no secret of that in-season interest. In December, Jones outright said the plan was for Beckham to sign with Dallas in time for the playoffs. That was scuttled, at least in part, by Beckham’s inability to get fully healthy and cleared to play in the postseason after the ACL tear he suffered in the prior season’s Super Bowl.

One would figure Beckham will be clear to play once the 2023 season starts. Assuming that is the case, the Cowboys will clearly be pushing to sign him.