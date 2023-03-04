 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones still wants to sign 1 notable wide receiver

March 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones has once again tipped his hand when it comes to pursuing one high-profile wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys owner admitted Friday that his interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. has not waned. Jones added he has had some contact with Beckham’s camp, and that he is as interested now as he was during the season.

The Cowboys made no secret of that in-season interest. In December, Jones outright said the plan was for Beckham to sign with Dallas in time for the playoffs. That was scuttled, at least in part, by Beckham’s inability to get fully healthy and cleared to play in the postseason after the ACL tear he suffered in the prior season’s Super Bowl.

One would figure Beckham will be clear to play once the 2023 season starts. Assuming that is the case, the Cowboys will clearly be pushing to sign him.

