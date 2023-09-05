Jerry Jones addresses questions about Dak Prescott’s future with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will have to sign Dak Prescott to a new contract at some point to avoid a massive salary cap hit in 2024, and Jerry Jones seems confident that will happen.

Prescott is set to count $59.4 million against the salary cap next season. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said he expects Prescott to be with the Cowboys for “a long time.” He understands that will mean having to find a way to tweak the numbers.

“Those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly. That’s always on your mind. There’s never a time where it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit,” Jones said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And so, it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. It’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time. And, yeah, we’ll always (be) working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work.”

The Cowboys recently gave up a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Trey Lance. While Lance’s time with the San Francisco 49ers did not work out, he is a former No. 3 overall pick and still just 23 years old. Some wondered if Dallas made that deal as insurance in case they are unable to sign Prescott to another extension.

Jones also recently admitted that he thought about drafting a different star quarterback a few years back.

The Prescott situation could eventually get a bit complicated. It is possible Jones and the Cowboys are setting the stage to create some leverage, but Jones does not seem like he is planning on making a quarterback change in the next few years.