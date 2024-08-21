Jerry Jones drops big hint about Dak Prescott’s contract situation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract status on Wednesday, suggesting that the team may be ready to simply play things out as they stand heading into the 2024 season.

Jones said the Cowboys are “continuing to talk” with Prescott, but added that the Cowboys are essentially looking at themselves as being in-season and operating under Prescott’s existing deal. Many took that to mean the Cowboys probably are not going to get any new deal done with their quarterback prior to Week 1.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website. “The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we’re operating under the existing contract really good.

“One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of ten, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those, but we’ve gotten it now in the NFL — other teams are dealing with it — with some time on the contract, you still might have a contract discussion. And that’s what we’re doing. None of us — player or team — want to hurt the preparation or likelihood of playing at your best.”

Prescott is heading into the final year of his current deal. His current contract contains a no-tag clause, so if no long-term deal gets done, he would head to free agency next March. That was one of several reasons why it seemed to be in the team’s best interest to get a long-term deal done, as well as his $55 million cap hit. Reducing that with a new deal could have made it easier to sort out a new contract with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also expecting a new deal.

The quarterback has indicated that he is in no rush to get a deal done and has suggested his preference would be to remain with the Cowboys. That may offer some reassurance, but the risk of the Cowboys losing him for nothing is real.