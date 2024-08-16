Dak Prescott has telling comment about his contract situation

Dak Prescott still does not have a new contract in place with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away, but the quarterback offered a telling comment about the situation this week.

Prescott spoke on Thursday about the ongoing negotiations between him and the Dallas Cowboys. He seemed optimistic that a deal will eventually get done, even if it does not happen before Week 1.

“I’m not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I just know conversations are on the right way.”

Prescott added that his representatives and the Cowboys have exchanged proposals, and he believes “a lot of good things are going on in there.”

“I enjoy being a Cowboy 1,000 percent, enjoy living in Dallas, enjoy everything about it,” he said. “But this is a business. Conversations are going well, but I’m thankful to be where I am right now and that’s here.”

Prescott is in the final season of a 4-year, $160 million contract he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. Though he has not yet gotten a new deal, his tone about the talks has remained mostly positive. One reporter recently predicted that Prescott is going to make history with his next contract, so perhaps the 31-year-old knows he just needs to continue to be patient.

The Cowboys also need to sign CeeDee Lamb to a new deal, and the star wide receiver does not seem nearly as content with his situation as Prescott.

Prescott passed for 4,516 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns last season, while leading Dallas to a 12-5 record in the regular season. He picked an opportune time to have one of his best NFL seasons.