Jerry Jones has bold Ezekiel Elliott prediction for rest of season

The status of running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a big focus lately for the Dallas Cowboys, as the running back continues to battle a knee injury. It you believe Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, the worst is behind the running back.

On Friday, Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Elliott’s trainers believe the running back is “good to go,” and that a ten-day rest will get Elliott back to full health.

“His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation, they think he’s really good to go,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News’ “SportsDay.” “And, so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here, you know, a lot of times, if you can get through games, if you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out. You actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything more last night. So, I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into this last part of the season.”

Whether Jones is talking based on something he knows or is offering some hopeful speculation is not clear. We do know that there was legitimate concern about Elliott missing time due to the nagging knee issue. He also didn’t look any better Thursday against the Saints, picking up just 45 yards on 13 carries. The rest should help, but it’s hard to envision Elliott closing the season the way Jones seems to think he can.