Jerry Jones has extremely high expectations for Andy Dalton

It would have been hard for Dallas Cowboys fans to not feel like their season was slipping away after Dak Prescott suffered a severe ankle injury on Sunday, but Jerry Jones is far from ready to give up. He has too much faith in Andy Dalton.

During his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said his goal of winning a Super Bowl this season has not changed now that Dalton is the starting quarterback. If Dallas doesn’t make a deep postseason run, Jones is confident it will not be because of Dalton’s play.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to @1053thefan: "If we don’t reach where we want to go ultimately…—to win a championship—it will not be because of Andy Dalton. It will not be because of our play at quarterback. He’s capable of stepping in and playing at that level." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 16, 2020

The Cowboys signed Dalton to a one-year contract last offseason that could pay him up to $7 million. He’s an experienced NFL starter who is certainly one of the most serviceable backups in the league, and this is the exact type of situation for which the Cowboys signed him.

Dallas had plenty of problems before Prescott went down, mostly on defense. They’re not going to make a deep playoff run if they can’t get that sorted out, no matter how Dalton plays.

For what it’s worth, Dalton seems confident in his ability to win games. He made that clear with a message he delivered to the Cowboys immediately after Prescott got hurt.