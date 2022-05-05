Jerry Jones taken to hospital as precaution after car crash

Jerry Jones was taken to a hospital on Wednesday night as a precaution after suffering minor injuries in a car crash.

WFAA reported about the incident and said the crash occurred at Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas. They say the 79-year-old Cowboys owner was transported to a Parkland hospital.

Jones must have been doing well, because his son, Stephen, told ESPN that Jerry was back home and “all good.”

Jones serves as the general manager of the Cowboys in addition to owning the team. He recently drew some attention for revealing the Cowboys’ draft board.