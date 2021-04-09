Jerry Jones is reportedly ‘infatuated’ with this top NFL Draft prospect

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have his eyes on one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!”, NFL insider Chris Mortensen revealed that Jones has become fixated on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, arguably the best non-quarterback in the draft.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts. So I have figured out that he’s going to have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott, so why not go get Kyle Pitts?”

As Mortensen notes, the Cowboys landing Pitts would require them to trade up. Dallas has the No. 10 pick in the draft, and Pitts could easy go as high as No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons. There is reason to believe the Cowboys could get that pick if they really want it.

The Cowboys have needs on defense, so Jones would likely be in for some criticism if he parts with some pieces in order to move up for an offensive player. That said, we know what can happen when Jones falls in love with a draft pick. It certainly bears watching at the very least.