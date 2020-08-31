Jerry Jones reveals how grandsons helped him with Cowboys’ draft pick

Jerry Jones sometimes likes to lean on his family when making key roster decisions. It seems that happened again during April’s NFL Draft.

The Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when he unexpectedly fell to them at No. 17. Jones indicated that the Cowboys had been ready to pick LSU defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson, and when both were on the board, Jones’ grandsons both had something to say.

Jerry Jones during last night's Cowboys Night practice: "When we started talking about (CeeDee Lamb) having No. 88, … there was a little push back early. Well, I was reminded there doesn't need to be any push back, just say that's what's going to happen. He's going to wear 88." pic.twitter.com/hIkwLuGF0o — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 31, 2020

Jones clearly believes in signs, because he’s been fixated on Lamb and No. 88 for a while.

Jones’ family members have intervened in draft decisions before, and have been proven right with time. We’ll see if this one works out as well.