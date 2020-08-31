 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones reveals how grandsons helped him with Cowboys’ draft pick

August 31, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones sometimes likes to lean on his family when making key roster decisions. It seems that happened again during April’s NFL Draft.

The Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when he unexpectedly fell to them at No. 17. Jones indicated that the Cowboys had been ready to pick LSU defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson, and when both were on the board, Jones’ grandsons both had something to say.

Jones clearly believes in signs, because he’s been fixated on Lamb and No. 88 for a while.

Jones’ family members have intervened in draft decisions before, and have been proven right with time. We’ll see if this one works out as well.

