Jerry Jones issues challenge to CeeDee Lamb

We are only one week into the 2022 NFL season, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already issued a challenge to one of his best players.

CeeDee Lamb had a quiet season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, which has led to questions about whether he can operate as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the Cowboys’ passing game. Jones shared his thoughts on that during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. He spoke about how Lamb needs to fight through double-teams and make plays while covered.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked on @1053thefan about WR CeeDee Lamb: "You got to play through being covered. You got to catch balls covered. You say, 'Well, that's a trite things to say,' but you can't just because they doubled you up, not make some plays." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 16, 2022

Lamb had just two catches for 29 yards in Week 1. He was targeted 11 times. It obviously was not Lamb’s best effort, but Cowboys struggled as a whole offensively in their 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

While it is tough to draw conclusions after just one week, skeptics will say Lamb is better suited as a No. 2 receiver. He caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie two years ago. The former Oklahoma star improved across the board with 79 catches, 1,102 yards and six scores last year. A lot of that production came when opposing defenses were keying in on Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Lamb has plenty of time to prove he is capable of fighting through tight coverage, but things will not get easier now that Dak Prescott is out with a thumb injury. The Cowboys’ new offensive approach may limit Lamb’s opportunities for the next several weeks.