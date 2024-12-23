Jerry Jones had telling interaction with Mike McCarthy after game

Did Jerry Jones tip his hand regarding the status of Mike McCarthy? It’s hard not to think otherwise.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night. The victory marked the Cowboys’ fourth in their last five games and improved the team’s record to a much more respectable 7-8 mark. Compare that to when the Cowboys were 3-7 and had just transitioned from Dak Prescott to Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Dallas has been playing much better and showing they haven’t quit on the season. Even though they were eliminated from playoff contention prior to the game, the Cowboys still beat the Bucs. That left owner Jerry Jones with a smile on his face after the game.

Take a look at this interaction he had with McCarthy in the Cowboys’ locker room:

That sure looks like someone who wants to bring McCarthy back.

McCarthy is in the fifth and final season of his contract with Dallas. Despite three straight 12-5 seasons, there were questions about his job status for this season. When the Cowboys were 3-7, it looked like Dallas might not bring McCarthy back. But Jones apparently has wanted to see how the Cowboys finished the year. Going 4-1 over the last five games certainly is a credit to McCarthy.

Jones even said as much to the media after the game.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of them and the coaching staff. It really shows me something,” Jones said after the game.

The Cowboys finish the season at Philadelphia in Week 17 and home against Washington in Week 18. If Dallas is able to get a split in those games, it could secure McCarthy’s return.