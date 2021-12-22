Jerry Jones wants to play Cowboys home game in Mexico

Jerry Jones would be willing to make a big move to appeal to fans in Mexico.

The Dallas Cowboys owner conducted an interview on his team’s official website that was published on Monday. The interview was aimed at the Cowboys’ Mexican fans.

Jones expressed his fondness towards the Mexican fans who support the Cowboys. He said he would be willing to sacrifice a home game at AT&T Stadium to play a home game in Mexico.

Jerry Jones, in an interview on the @dallascowboys website, said the Cowboys would be willing to give up a future home game to play a game in Mexico. “I would do that to make sure that Mexico and our Mexican fans everywhere understand what our Mexican fans mean to us.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 21, 2021

“We want to play games down there. Preseason games and regular season games in the future,” Jones said.

The NFL is working on efforts to expand into other countries. The Cowboys chose Mexico as the country where they want to focus their international appeal. Other teams are also looking to expand into Mexico too, but Jones isn’t worried about them taking some of their market share.

“Mexico is Dallas Cowboys,” Jones confidently said.

Jones noted that over 50 percent of NFL fans in Mexico are Cowboys fans.

The NFL has been playing international games in Mexico since 2016. Three total games have been played there, and they have featured California teams — the Raiders (twice) and Chargers.

The Cowboys have only participated in one international NFL game. That came in 2014 when they beat the Jaguars in London. Giving up a home game to play in Mexico would be a huge deal if Jones actually did that.

