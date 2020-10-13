Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to change offense to protect Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has few concerns about Dak Prescott successfully recovering from his ankle injury. He does, however, have some questions about how the quarterback is used by the coaching staff.

Jones warned Tuesday that he wants to see Dallas coaches put less of an emphasis on Prescott running the ball once the quarterback returns, arguing that leaning on it too much makes Prescott “vulnerable.”

“What it does remind me of though is you cannot figure in as part of your offense is that you really are vulnerable when you put a running game in that really utilizes a lot the running game with the quarterback,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “This game, you’re going to get hurt.”

Prescott has averaged 3.8 rushing attempts per game in his NFL career, and was just about on that pace in 2020. It’s not a lot, and it makes sense to use his mobility to the team’s advantage. Jones has a point about making sure the franchise quarterback is protected as much as possible, though.

It’s clear that the Cowboys do intend to keep Prescott long-term despite the timing of his injury just ahead of possible free agency. Jones already musing about how he should be used going forward makes that even clearer.