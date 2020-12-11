Jerry Jones reveals whether he will remain GM of Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have fallen short of expectations over the past two decades. The type of performance we have seen from them typically results in a general manager losing his job, but the owner of the Cowboys happens to also be the GM. And he’s not going anywhere.

Jerry Jones spoke about the Cowboys’ struggles this season during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday. The 78-year-old acknowledge that the franchise needs to make some changes, but he said him stepping down as GM will not be one of them.

“When you work for yourself, there’s no firing him. You gotta change him. And he’s gotta change the direction he’s going,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’ve worked all my life for myself, but I’ve had to change directions many times. So, I will change. I can change.”

Jones specifically said he wishes he had a “do-over” with the team’s defense this season, which has been downright abysmal. He also offered a great quote about wanting to win another Super Bowl.

“Do you have any idea how much I’d write a check for if I knew for sure I could get that Lombardi Trophy? It is the foremost thing,” the billionaire said. “Not money. I had money when I bought the Cowboys. … There has never been but one thing, and that is win.”

The Cowboys appear to have made the right decision for their franchise when they drafted Dak Prescott, though they still have to sign him to a long-term contract. Finding a franchise QB is arguably the most difficult thing to do in the NFL, so they’re in good shape from that standpoint.

As for Jones being the best option at general manager, the jury has been out on that for a while. We know at least one Cowboys legend who questioned whether or not Jones should remain in that role, but the front office structure is not changing anytime soon.