Jerry Jones shares whether he will ever sell the Cowboys

Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, and he has since grown the team into the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Just don’t expect him to cash in on the investment anytime soon.

The Denver Broncos are currently for sale, and most estimates have been that the team will sell for around $5 billion when the deal is completed. Peter King of NBC Sports asked Jones about that and what it means for the value of the Cowboys. Forbes says the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports and estimates that they are worth $6.5 billion. Jones thinks the number is much, much higher.

One NFL business consultant told King that he believes Jones could get around $8 billion if he tried to sell the Cowboys. Jones said he thinks the team is worth “more than $10 billion,” but he has no plans to sell — ever.

“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Jones is 79. The decision on whether to sell the Cowboys will not be his forever, but his family is just as invested in the day-to-day operations of the team as he is. Owning the Cowboys is not just about making money for the Jones family. They love football, so we would be surprised if they give that up. It certainly will not happen in Jerry’s lifetime.