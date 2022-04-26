Jerry Jones takes ruthless shot at draft bust Taco Charlton

Jerry Jones always has a hand in which players the Dallas Cowboys select on draft day, but the longtime owner and general manager only wants to be associated with the picks that worked out.

Jones was asked on Tuesday which member of the Cowboys front office makes the final call about draft selections. He said the “process is an inclusive one” before deadpanning that drafting Taco Charlton in the first round in 2017 was his son Stephen Jones’ call. Jerry joked that he was responsible for taking Micah Parsons in the first round last year.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on who makes the final call in the draft room: “Taco was Stephen’s call. Parsons was my call.” Jerry is not playing around. 🤣pic.twitter.com/aEV5J2FA33 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2022

Charlton was cut by the Cowboys after just three seasons. The defensive end has bounced around to several teams since, but he has never lived up to his potential. Jones was quick to throw him under the bus after the Cowboys moved on.

Parsons was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. He had 13 sacks and made the Pro Bowl.

Of course, anyone who has followed the Cowboys knows that Stephen has talked his father out of making several bad decisions on draft day. Even if Jerry has veto power, there is plenty of input from other members of the organization.