Jerry Jones throws support behind Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys rank near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major defensive category through the first four weeks of the season, but Jerry Jones insists he is not thinking about making any significant changes.

With the Cowboys letting up 49 points in their loss to the Cleveland Browns, some have wondered how long defensive coordinator Mike Nolan can keep his job. Jones said during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he has given no thought to firing Nolan.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on if he gave any consideration to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's job status: No. If you think about it at this juncture that's not something that you would go to. Don't need to. We're getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 6, 2020

Jones had high praise for Nolan, insisting the veteran coach knows that changes are needed and where to make them. The 77-year-old also said players need to have “confidence in the scheme.”

RIGHT NOW on @1053TheFan — Jerry Jones says he has no concerns about Mike Nolan’s job status, “ We got somebody here that can tell you where we’re ept and where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody else on this planet” #DallasCowboys — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) October 6, 2020

The Cowboys have allowed a whopping 36.5 points per game through four weeks, which places them last in the NFL. Their 430.5 yards allowed per game is third-worst in the league.

Despite some people thinking Jones took a massive swipe at Dak Prescott recently, the Cowboys owner is urging fans not to panic. The NFC East is so bad that the 1-3 Cowboys are not only in the hunt but still very much favored to win the division.