Jerry Jones throws support behind Cowboys defensive coordinator

October 6, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Dallas Cowboys rank near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major defensive category through the first four weeks of the season, but Jerry Jones insists he is not thinking about making any significant changes.

With the Cowboys letting up 49 points in their loss to the Cleveland Browns, some have wondered how long defensive coordinator Mike Nolan can keep his job. Jones said during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he has given no thought to firing Nolan.

Jones had high praise for Nolan, insisting the veteran coach knows that changes are needed and where to make them. The 77-year-old also said players need to have “confidence in the scheme.”

The Cowboys have allowed a whopping 36.5 points per game through four weeks, which places them last in the NFL. Their 430.5 yards allowed per game is third-worst in the league.

Despite some people thinking Jones took a massive swipe at Dak Prescott recently, the Cowboys owner is urging fans not to panic. The NFC East is so bad that the 1-3 Cowboys are not only in the hunt but still very much favored to win the division.

