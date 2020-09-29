No, Jerry Jones did not take massive swipe at Dak Prescott over INT

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments on his weekly radio interview on Tuesday that have set the NFL world on fire, but they are being widely misrepresented.

In his spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked a question about the Kansas City Chiefs and whether he sees a gap between them and the Cowboys. He said he does, which is reasonable considering they are the defending Super Bowl champs and just beat arguably the second-best team in the NFL to improve to 3-0. That led to Jones praising Mahomes and Russell Wilson, who just led the Seattle Seahawks to a win over Dallas on Sunday.

For full context, let’s start with Jones’ remarks about Mahomes and Wilson:

“Obviously with (Mahomes), who I think is at the highest level right now because of his natural ability to make plays and his mobility — this guy’s very quick and elusive and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time,” Jones said. “(Wilson) is that kind of nature. He has great ability to get in and out and then make the play.”

Jones then added Prescott to the same category. He said Prescott’s ability to keep a play alive and get a pass off is what led to him getting a pass off (that happened to be intercepted) at the end of the game against Seattle. The Cowboys owner said Tony Romo had that same skillset.

“That play Dak made at the end of the game that got intercepted. The result of Dak’s ability that let him get that ball off was really great and outstanding,” Jones said. “These guys have that ability a lot. They’re very quick-footed and they have a unique ability to possibly take their eyes away from the field for a minute and then immediately focus back and see. Romo had that. He could turn his back on it and turn around and — hand-eye — and get it done quick. So those are things that show up with these guys. They’re buying time with their instincts and their feet.”

Here’s the play Jones was referring to:

Ryan Neal gives the victory to Seattle with an interception on this pass from Dak Prescott!! 3-0 ! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/2rdAdKHww5 — SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) September 28, 2020

Since Jones brought up Prescott’s interception, many jumped to the conclusion that he was saying Mahomes, Wilson and Romo would have made the play when Prescott could not. That is almost certainly not what Jones meant. In reality, he was just citing that specific play as an example of how Prescott — like Mahomes and Wilson — has the rare ability to keep plays alive. Jones likely meant that other quarterbacks would have been sacked in that situation, whereas Prescott was still able to get a throw off. The result was just a poor one.

If Jones throwing shade at his current or former players is something you enjoy, these comments will probably excite you a bit more. That was not the case here. You can hear the full portion of the interview below: