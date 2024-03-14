Jets make 1 Aaron Rodgers favorite available in trade talks

The New York Jets are open to trading at least one of the players Aaron Rodgers wanted brought in a year ago.

The Jets have made wide receiver Allen Lazard available in trade talks, according to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Lazard is due $10 million in 2024, which could prove a major hindrance in trade efforts.

Lazard was one of several former Green Bay Packers brought in by the Jets last offseason when they acquired Rodgers. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets before the Rodgers trade was official, but it was pretty clear to everyone that Lazard was one of the former teammates he had on his wishlist.

Ultimately, the Lazard signing was a huge bust for the Jets. He caught just 23 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown, and found himself benched late in the season. He had some productive years with the Packers, but never accumulated more than 788 receiving yards there.

Perhaps things would have gone differently for Lazard had Rodgers been healthy all season. Ultimately, between the lack of production and the ugly contract, the Jets do not appear eager to wait another year to try to find out.