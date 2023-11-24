 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 24, 2023

Jets bench big offseason addition for Week 12

November 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Allen Lazard at practice

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets appear to have lost faith in one of their big offseason acquisitions ahead of their Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are making wide receiver Allen Lazard a healthy inactive for Friday’s game, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The move comes after a major lack of production through the season’s first 11 weeks.

This certainly suggests Lazard is on the outs less than a year after signing a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with the Jets. He has been largely ineffective this year, and it cannot be totally pinned on the team’s poor quarterback play, either. He has struggled with drops while catching just 20 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown, and will not get the chance to turn things around with Tim Boyle at quarterback, at least for this week.

Lazard is notably close with Aaron Rodgers and essentially committed to following the quarterback in free agency. Rodgers’ injury has certainly been a big negative for Lazard, but the Jets are likely stuck with him at least through 2024 due to a hefty dead cap hit of over $18 million.

Article Tags

Allen LazardNew York Jets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus