Jets WR defends Nathaniel Hackett in response to criticism from Sean Payton

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only New York Jets player sticking up for Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers’ teammate and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allan Lazard chimed in after Hackett’s successor Sean Payton recently took aim at the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

On Monday, Lazard fully agreed with Rodgers’ stern message to Payton about keeping his mouth shut, according to Antwan Staley of New York Daily News.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We have bigger things to worry about than people worry about our offensive coordinator.”

Lazard also had the highest of praises for Hackett. The two spent three seasons together with the Packers from 2019 to 2021 before both men moved to the Jets organization.

“Hackett is the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life,” Lazard said. “His personality, his style of teaching, coaching, his vulnerability just to be himself, I think it’s very powerful and it speaks to high regard of him being comfortable with himself.”

Payton called Hackett’s stint as Broncos coach last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Payton also claimed that he would be “doing the opposite” of everything Hackett did while running the show in Denver.

Rodgers went full Will Smith at the 2022 Oscar’s at Payton. The Jets quarterback demanded that Payton “keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

It remains to be seen whether there’s also a slap pending once the Jets take on the Broncos in Week 5.