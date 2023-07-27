Sean Payton has harsh criticism of ex-Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett

Sean Payton has been tasked with turning things around for the Denver Broncos following a disastrous 2022 season, and the veteran coach is confident he will be able to do that very quickly. The main reason for that is Payton expects to do a much, much better job than his predecessor.

Payton was extremely critical of former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell this week. When asked about Russell Wilson’s struggles, Payton said the quarterback “still has it” and stood no chance of succeeding with last year’s dysfunction.

“Oh, man, there’s so much dirt around that,” Payton told Bell. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Payton seemed to be referring to the stories that Wilson had his own private office and perks at the Broncos’ facility. The 59-year-old coach said Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, will no longer have access while Wilson is at work.

“Now, a quarterback having an office and a place to watch film is normal,” Payton said. But all those things get magnified when you’re losing. And that other stuff, I’ve never heard of it. We’re not doing that.”

Payton went on to say that the Broncos are “doing the opposite” of everything that was done under Hackett a year ago.

“Everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” Payton said.

The Broncos finished 5-12 last season. They averaged an NFL-worst 16.9 points per game, with Wilson throwing a career-low 16 touchdown passes in 15 games. While the expectations for Payton are high, he knows the team can only go up from where they were.

Payton has not shied away from the spotlight this offseason on a wide array of topics. The former Super Bowl champion clearly has no problem with all eyes being on him.