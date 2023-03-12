 Skip to main content
Packers WR looking to follow Aaron Rodgers in free agency?

March 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ pending decision on his future has a lot of the NFL in wait-and-see mode. That even includes at least one player who may want to tie his future to the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who ranks as one of the better free agents at the position, is paying close attention to Rodgers’ plans, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Lazard is close to Rodgers and has been in contact with the quarterback recently, and may be interested in following Rodgers depending on the quarterback’s ultimate decision.

“He is a close friend of Aaron Rodgers and has been in touch with Rodgers recently. Much like everybody else, Allen Lazard is waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers is going to do,” Garafolo said. “He’s got to make the call for his future and a long-term deal, potentially. He’d love to continue to play with Rodgers, potentially, if it lines up.”

Of course, Lazard can begin negotiating on Monday, and he might not know about Rodgers’ future by then. It also is not clear if a team like the New York Jets would be as interested in Lazard as some others might if Rodgers goes there, though they might be more pliable if Rodgers presses the front office to make such a move.

Rodgers has been very cryptic when it comes to questions about his future. Maybe Lazard knows more than the public does, but even that seems unlikely.

