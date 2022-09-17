Jets coach has great quote about Myles Garrett

The New York Jets will visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, which means they’ll have to deal with edge rusher Myles Garrett. That’s certainly no easy task as Garrett has established himself as one of the best in the game.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t shying away from that reality, either. While meeting with reporters earlier this week, he acknowledged the headaches Garrett can cause. He also credited God with a job well-done.

“The good Lord was on his A-game when he built Myles,” Saleh said, via the New York Post.

At 6-foot-4 and a muscular 272 pounds, Garrett is an athletic freak of nature. His 4.48 40-yard speed only further demonstrates that.

“(Garrett) doesn’t have a flaw to his game,” Saleh added. “He’s big. He’s got everything. When he turns it on, he is impossible to block.”

Keeping Garrett away from the quarterback is a tall order for even the most veteran tackles. Unfortunately for Jets rookie Max Mitchell, he’ll get that call on Sunday with Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown dealing with injury issues.

Saleh, Mitchell and the Jets may have to appeal to the same God who created Garrett in order to keep him off of Joe Flacco.