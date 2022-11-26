 Skip to main content
Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears

November 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.

Whether it’s Fields or backup Trevor Siemian who starts on Sunday, Saleh does not seem to care.

“If [Fields] plays, we’re going to hit him. If he doesn’t, we’re going to hit the next guy,” Saleh said.

Well, that’s a pretty solid plan.

There’s actually a lot in flux regarding Sunday’s game. Not only might the Bears start Siemian, but the Jets will be starting Mike White after benching Zach Wilson.

The Bears enter the game on a four-game losing streak. The Jets have lost two of their last three games.

