Jets coach makes clear his opinion on team being on ‘Hard Knocks’

June 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL and HBO still have not yet announced which team will be appearing on “Hard Knocks” during training camp. Maybe that’s because they’re having difficulty finding a team.

There are four teams that could be forced to appear on the show because they fail to meet one of three criteria for exemption:

– First-year head coach
– Made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons
– Appeared on the show in the last 10 years

Those teams are the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Friday made clear that he wants no part of the show.

“I haven’t gotten word on ‘Hard Knocks.’ I know there’s several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, we’re just not one of them,” Saleh said in response to a question about the show.

He’s not alone. A few months ago, one other team said they didn’t want to be on the show.

Even if Saleh doesn’t want to be on the show, he might not have a choice if HBO comes knocking.

