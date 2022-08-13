Jets coach upset with his player over ‘awful’ hit

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pulled absolutely no punches following Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He took aim at his own player, linebacker Quincy Williams, after an “egregiously awful” late hit on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“Egregiously awful by Quincy,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “He knows that. He knows better. Those are the plays Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that we all think he can be.”

Quincy Williams with a late hit on Jalen Hurts 😳

pic.twitter.com/Zwx1crjDsm — PFF (@PFF) August 12, 2022

The hit was blatantly late and infuriated Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who stormed onto the field screaming at New York’s sideline.

“I was mad at the situation,” Sirianni said after the game, via The Sporting News. “I was more mad obviously at the player than coach Saleh.”

Although Sirianni appeared to direct most of his anger at Saleh, he praised the Jets head coach after the game. Obviously, the frustration came in the heat of the moment.

“Coach Saleh’s a great guy. I’ve got so much respect for him,” Sirianni added. “I was just sticking up for Jalen. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players.”

Hurts was uninjured on the play but that doesn’t mean the NFL won’t come down on Williams. He can likely expect an envelope at his locker later this week complete with a nice hefty fine.