 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 8, 2022

Jets coach shares what change Zach Wilson has made over offseason

May 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson was sacked a ton during what was a disappointing rookie season last year. The former BYU star is hoping for much better results in 2022, and it sounds like he will be better suited to shake off some of those big hits.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Saturday what his first impressions have been after seeing Wilson show up for offseason workouts. He said the quarterback has bulked up — in a good way.

Wilson was listed at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds last year. That is not exactly small, but he can definitely afford to put on some weight. If Saleh is right that Wilson beefed up a bit without sacrificing his athleticism, he should be in a better spot in his second season.

Wilson was sacked 44 times last year. Only Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill was sacked more. He finished with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are obviously hoping for a lot better in 2022.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus