Jets coach shares what change Zach Wilson has made over offseason

Zach Wilson was sacked a ton during what was a disappointing rookie season last year. The former BYU star is hoping for much better results in 2022, and it sounds like he will be better suited to shake off some of those big hits.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Saturday what his first impressions have been after seeing Wilson show up for offseason workouts. He said the quarterback has bulked up — in a good way.

Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson looks "beefy in a good way" after hitting the weight room this offseason: "He looks good, a lot of guys look good" pic.twitter.com/ZAY6p09dSD — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 7, 2022

Wilson was listed at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds last year. That is not exactly small, but he can definitely afford to put on some weight. If Saleh is right that Wilson beefed up a bit without sacrificing his athleticism, he should be in a better spot in his second season.

Wilson was sacked 44 times last year. Only Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill was sacked more. He finished with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are obviously hoping for a lot better in 2022.