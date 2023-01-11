Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense.

The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in points and 25th in yards.

Considering the quarterback options for the team, the Jets passing for 4,040 yards total was pretty impressive. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson started nine games at quarterback, while Joe Flacco and Mike White each started four games.

Despite all the problems Wilson had this season, the team went 5-4 in his starts, though a lot of that success could be attributed to the team’s defense.

LaFleur, 35, served in his role as offensive coordinator for the Jets for two seasons. He began his NFL coaching career in 2014 and has worked for the Browns, Falcons and 49ers in addition to the Jets. He is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.