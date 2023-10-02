Jets’ DJ Reed goes viral for ridiculous play against Chiefs

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed went viral after his team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for a ridiculous play he made.

The game was tied at 20 in the third quarter and Kansas City had a 3rd-and-7. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure and rolled to his left. Reed, who was in coverage, came charging in like a missile. Somehow, Reed completely whiffed on Mahomes.

DJ Reed coming in 100 mph and not sacking Patrick Mahomes is my favorite thing in this game so far. pic.twitter.com/hZSOXUf7mK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

Was he thrown off by a fake? How did he miss his target so badly? Maybe he thought it was flag football and he’d get credit for the pull.

DJ Reed: "I'll be banished to Siberia if I hit Patrick Mahomes at this speed. Business decision." https://t.co/gdBx1YMca6 — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) October 2, 2023

I still can't stop laughing at DJ Reed just ZOOMING straight past Mahomes 😂pic.twitter.com/vTtyGB7CQn — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 2, 2023

Reed had 8 tackles in the game, but all anyone will remember is that miss.