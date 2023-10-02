 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 2, 2023

Jets’ DJ Reed goes viral for ridiculous play against Chiefs

October 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

DJ Reed misses

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed went viral after his team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for a ridiculous play he made.

The game was tied at 20 in the third quarter and Kansas City had a 3rd-and-7. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure and rolled to his left. Reed, who was in coverage, came charging in like a missile. Somehow, Reed completely whiffed on Mahomes.

Was he thrown off by a fake? How did he miss his target so badly? Maybe he thought it was flag football and he’d get credit for the pull.

Reed had 8 tackles in the game, but all anyone will remember is that miss.

Article Tags

DJ Reed
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus